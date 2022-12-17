Contests
Bison rally to defeat Incarnate Word; Advance to FCS Championship

Tackle Cody Mauch and OC Tyler Roehl embrace after the win
(KVLY)
By Devin Fry
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the tenth time in program history, the Bison Football team is heading back to the FCS Championship game.

The Bison defeated the University of the Incarnate Word in a 35-32 thriller in the Fargodome to punch their ticket to Frisco.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 16-0 lead in the first quarter of this Semi-final game, but the Bison rushing game helped spark the comeback.

North Dakota State finished with 328 rushing yards, led by Kobe Johnson’s 136 yard effort.

He also accounted for three NDSU touchdowns.

While the passing game did struggle, Quarterback Cam Miller contributed on the ground, finishing the day with 132 rushing yards and a score of his own.

Incarnate Word had a chance to close out a rally of their own with just under 1:30 left on the clock, but Senior Safety Dawson Weber picked off a long pass from Cardinal Quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. to seal the deal.

The Bison now head to Frisco but they still don’t know who their opponent will be on January 8th.

They do know they will play either Montana State or South Dakota State for the National Championship.

