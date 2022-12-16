Contests
Wilkin County pulls plows until Saturday morning

Wilkin County has pulled snowplows until Saturday, December 17.
Wilkin County has pulled snowplows until Saturday, December 17.(Wilkin County Highway Dept.)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Wilkin County Highway Department announced that they have pulled the plows until Saturday, December 17.

Officials say roads out in the county are not in good shape. Plows have made an attempt to go over all asphalt roads at least once, but gravel and township roads haven’t been plowed.

Crews say the roads have a layer of ice on them, and drifting is happening with the gusty winds. They add that visibility is not good, and they urge drivers to avoid unnecessary travel on Friday.

County plows will be out in full force Saturday morning to continue clearing snow.

