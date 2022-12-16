Snow Showers and Wind Continue Friday

OVERNIGHT:

Snow showers and wind continues tonight! Winds gusting over 40 mph have greatly reduced visibility to near zero and area highways and parts of I-29 and I-94 have shut down. Travel not advised for much of the state of ND. Roads partially to completely covered through northwestern MN. Please check the latest road reports on our website or on your VNL weather app. A BLIZZARD WARNING continues east of the Red River Valley - including the Devils Lake Basin down through the James River Valley. The central Valley and NW MN have been downgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory. As this round of snow shifts from east to west, there could be an additional 2-7+” in eastern ND with even more in central ND. Refer to the latest snowfall potential map on our website.

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

While snow won’t be heavy or as widespread, there will be strong, gusty winds persisting. This continues the risk of blowing/drifting snow, low visibility, and tough travel conditions. A couple of inches (1-3″) is possible region-wide.

SATURDAY - MONDAY: Our temperatures will continue to drop. We will see lows in the single digits and highs in the teens Saturday. Even colder into Monday. Monday morning, many will drop into the teens below zero with highs in the single digits below zero to near 0.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS - TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY: Arctic air takes over! Dangerous cold and dangerous wind chills expected. Tuesday morning lows in the teens and 20s below zero with highs in the single digits and teens below. Cloudy skies. Wednesday will be colder with snow mainly south. Morning lows Wednesday 20s and 30s below zero with highs teens and 20s below. Thursday still brutally cold. Morning lows in the 20s and 30s below zero with highs in the single digits and teens below. Wind chills will be much much colder...

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FRIDAY: Scattered snow and wind. Blowing/drifting snow. Colder and cloudy. Morning Temp: 20, slowly falling.

SATURDAY: Colder and cloudy. Low: 10. High: 12.

SUNDAY: Colder and cloudy. Low: -4. High: 5.

MONDAY: Again, colder and cloudy. Low: -10. High: -1.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TUESDAY: Arctic cold. Dangerous wind chills. Cloudy. Low: -15. High: -5.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY: Arctic cold. Slight chance of snow. Dangerous wind chills. Breezy. Low: -23. High: -10.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: Arctic cold. Breezy. Dangerous wind chills Low: -21. High: -9.

