The snow benefits North Dakota tourism and recreational activities

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The calm after the storm will provide many with perfect conditions for outdoor winter recreation.

It’s hard to see the fun in snow flurries like these, but Mike Jensen from North Dakota Tourism says the snow is perfect for many outdoor activities.

“Downhill skiing, cross country skiing, sledding, Fat Tire Biking, all of those activities, snowshoeing, those are the type of things that really benefit from that and a really good base for those downhill ski courses,” said Jensen.

One area that will definitely benefit from the snow is Huff Hills.

“Yeah, we’re always excited to see, you know, normal winter weather comes and helps everybody get excited about winter sports, and it reminds them that there’s a lot of things to do in North Dakota outside of our traditional summer activities,” said Andrew Beck, mountain operations manager at Huff Hills.

Huff Hills will be updating its Facebook page with the status of its openings. They will be monitoring conditions but are hopeful they will have fresh snow for Sunday.

“When the travel state DOT travel map stops looking like a candy cane, and we get a little more green on the map, we can get people moving along to the great places we have,” said Jensen.

Even though the summer months are when tourism is at an all-time high, Jensen likes to remind residents that state parks and attractions are also open for recreation during the winter months.

“Tourism extends our season, so if we can, you know, our main travel season is when we get a lot of our visitors in the summer months, but you wouldn’t be surprised if you looked at, you know, our month-to-month. It doesn’t dip completely down to zero, we only see a small dip over the winter times,” said Jensen.

Some of the top winter activity spots Jensen gets inquiries about are Devils Lake for ice fishing, Bottineau winter park, Huff Hills and Thrill Hills by Fort Ransom State Park.

North Dakota Tourism reports state visitation is highest in July and strong throughout summer, but more people visit in January than in May or September. January was the 4th highest visitation month in 2021.

