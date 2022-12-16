Semi crashes through road closure gate on I-94

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers are often posted at gate closures to encourage motorists to stay off closed roads. Sometimes they witness the craziest things. This occurred at around 3:13 pm on I-94 going east out of Jamestown. The troopers dash cam captured this semi crashing into the road closure gate. The interstate from Jamestown to Fargo was closed at 2:00 pm.

I-94 from Dickinson to Fargo and I-29 from Fargo to the SD border remain closed. The entire state of North Dakota is under a no travel advisory.

