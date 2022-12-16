Contests
Residents and visitors urged to remove vehicles from downtown area avenues in Fargo

Snow removal to be completed beginning in the evening of Sunday, Dec. 18
(Nick Wilkerson, VNL)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Works crews will focus on completing snow removal on the east/west avenues in the downtown Fargo area beginning the evening of Sunday, Dec. 18 into the morning of Monday, Dec. 19.

In order to accomplish this, operators require sufficient space to properly remove snow.

Beginning at 2 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, vehicles located in no-parking areas on the downtown area’s east/west avenues will be impounded in order to ensure crews can complete snow removal efforts.

This includes all avenues between 2nd Ave. S. and 7th Ave. N. from 2nd St. to University Dr. The downtown area’s north/south streets will be legal to park on at that time.

Residents are encouraged to utilize available parking in The City of Fargo’s parking ramps and surface lots in the downtown area. Parking in select locations is free after 5 p.m. and on weekends.

Additionally, Fargo Public Works requests the public’s assistance in affording equipment and crew members sufficient room to remove the snow. Please stay a safe distance from the equipment hauling snow, especially in the downtown area where congestion is greater.

