Man arrested following stabbing in Jamestown

(MGN graphic)(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest following a reported stabbing in Jamestown, ND.

The Jamestown Police Department says on Friday, Dec. 16 around 12:45 a.m. they responded to the 1000 block of 16th St. NE for a reported stabbing.

Police say they found a man with multiple stab wounds to his stomach, he was rushed to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the suspect and the victim work together at a construction site in Spiritwood, ND.

The suspect is 29-year-old Santos Lara from Honduras who came to the country to work on the construction project. Officials say his immigration status is unknown at this time.

Lara is being held in the Stutsman County Correctional Center.

