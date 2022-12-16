Contests
Making the best of the storm: Skate Skiing on Fargo roads

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A multi-day winter storm has shut down roads, canceled school and closed businesses, but some are making the most of it.

Josh Framke says he hasn’t skied in about two years, but looked outside and decided to break them out.

“I had my pair of skis just sitting in the corner. I looked outside and you know, it was a snow day today. So, why not just go for a ski, see if the roads are good. Sure enough, I’m probably crazy, but you know it’s a lot of fun.”

While mother nature has made a mess of everything else, he says the roads are just what’s needed for skate skiing.

“These are skate skis, which are meant for like flattened on snow trails, so actually this road is just about perfect for it. It’s been about two years since I’ve skied last, so I’m thankful I haven’t fallen on my rear end yet.”

While snow won’t be heavy or as widespread on Friday, strong and gusty winds will persist. The risk of blowing and drifting snow, low visibility, and tough travel conditions will continue.

