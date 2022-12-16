Contests
I-29 and ND 13 Reopen

Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line is open. Highway still closed from exit 67 to Chamberlain.(MGN Online)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol have reopened Interstate 29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border and North Dakota Highway 13 from I-29 to Wahpeton.

Officials say that travel advisories still remain in effect for both roadways and motorists should use caution and drive for the conditions.

I-29 at the South Dakota border remains closed at this time.

Portions of other state highways may be blocked so makes sure you check travel maps for details.

