Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

First ‘Barbie’ teaser trailer drops

The first 'Barbie' teaser trailer was released Friday. (WARNER BROS. PICTURES)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Warner Brothers dropped the first official teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated “Barbie” movie.

The trailer for the live-action movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, opens with a parody of “2001: A Space Odyssey” as a colossal Barbie appears among a group of little girls with baby dolls.

Margot Robbie plays the iconic Barbie doll that changed the landscape of children’s toys.

She appears wearing the striped swimsuit first seen when Mattel launched the toy in 1959, and the wide-eyed little girls quickly throw away their outdated dolls.

The film’s star-studded cast includes Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s plastic boyfriend, Ken, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, and America Ferrera.

“Barbie” is expected to hit theaters in July.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road Conditions
Semi crashes through gate
Semi crashes through road closure gate on I-94
December 15, 2022
NDDOT and Highway Patrol dig out stranded vehicles
Multi-vehicle pileup on westbound I-94, east of Moorhead.
More than a dozen vehicles involved in I-94 pileup near Moorhead
Interstates and Highways close across North Dakota

Latest News

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order on Friday banning the use of TikTok and...
Virginia governor bans TikTok on state devices
Portland’s ‘jogger rapist’ released after 36 years in prison; victims concerned, outraged
Victims concerned as ‘jogger rapist’ released from Oregon prison after 36-year sentence
FILE - The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. A...
Pentagon has received ‘several hundreds’ of new UFO reports
Mark J. Lindquist to camp out in Broadway Square Dec. 16th, 17th
Air Force Veteran plans to sleep outside Fargo to raise awareness for opportunities to help Ukrainians