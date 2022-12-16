First Alert Weather Day 4 of 4: Wind & Snow Showers Continue Tonight

** find list of 3-day snowfall reports at the bottom of this page**

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

While snow won’t be heavy or as widespread, there will be strong, gusty winds persisting. This continues the risk of blowing/drifting snow, low visibility, and tough travel conditions. A couple of inches (1-2″) is possible region-wide.

SATURDAY - MONDAY: Our temperatures will continue to drop. We will see lows in the single digits and highs in the teens Saturday. Sunday will be colder with morning lows single digits to teens below zero. Highs only warm a bit above zero through Sunday afternoon with cloudy skies. Even colder into Monday. Monday morning, many will drop into the teens below zero with highs in the single digits below zero to near 0.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS - TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY: Arctic air takes over! Dangerous cold and dangerous wind chills expected. Tuesday morning lows in the teens and 20s below zero with highs in the single digits and teens below. Cloudy skies. Wednesday will be colder with snow mainly south. Morning lows Wednesday 20s and 30s below zero with highs teens and 20s below. Thursday still brutally cold. Morning lows in the 20s and 30s below zero with highs in the single digits and teens below. Wind chills will be much much colder...

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: Colder and cloudy. Low: 10. High: 12 and falling.

SUNDAY: Colder and cloudy. Low: -4. High: 5.

MONDAY: Again, colder and cloudy. Low: -10. High: -1.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TUESDAY: Arctic cold. Dangerous wind chills. Cloudy. Low: -15. High: -5.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY: Arctic cold. Chance of snow. Dangerous wind chills. Breezy. Low: -23. High: -10.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: Arctic cold. Breezy. Dangerous wind chills Low: -21. High: -9.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FRIDAY: Still under arctic air mass. Dangerous wind chills. Low: -19. High: -8.

TUESDAY A.M. THROUGH FRIDAY A.M. SNOWFALL REPORTS

FINGAL, ND 30″

LISBON, ND 28.4″

KATHRYN, ND 26″

ENDERLIN, ND 26″

6 NW DEVILS LAKE, ND 22″

VICTOR, SD 22″

CASSELTON, ND 21.8″

3 E MCLEOD, ND 20.7″

SIBLEY, ND 20″

6 E LANKIN, ND 19″

HECLA, SD 19″

MICHIGAN, ND 18.5″

LARIMORE, ND 18″

5 N EAST GRAND FORKS, MN 18″

GRAND FORKS, ND 17.3″

5 WNW HAWLEY, MN 17.1″

6 S LAKE PARK, MN 15.9″

15 N PARK RAPIDS, MN 15.7″

MOORHEAD, MN 15.3″

DEER CREEK, MN 15.2″

3 SSW MENTOR, MN 15″

7 ENE GRANDIN, ND 14.8″

1 ENE CROOKSTON, MN 14.5″

NEW YORK MILLS, MN 14″

1 NNE DETROIT LAKES, MN 14″

1 NE WADENA, MN 13.2″

MAYVILLE, ND 13.1″

SABIN, MN 12.2″

6 NNE FERGUS FALLS, MN 12.1″

8 ENE BEMIDJI, MN 11.8″

3 S FARGO, ND 11.6″

6 N DETROIT LAKES, MN 11.5″

TWIN VALLEY, MN 11.4″

2 N MOORHEAD, MN 11.4″

4 SSE WEST FARGO, MN 11.3″

3 SE BRECKENRIDGE, MN 11.2″

FARGO AIRPORT 11.1″

2 SE OTTERTIAL, MN 11″

COOPERSTOWN, ND 10.9″

PEMBINA, ND 10.3″

1 ESE LANGDON, ND 10.1″

3 SSE BATTLE LAKE, MN 9″

7 NW CAVALIER, ND 9″

SEBEKA, MN 8.6″

GREENBUSH, MN 8″

4 NE GLYNDON 8″

LANCASTER, MN 7.2″

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.