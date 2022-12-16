First Alert Weather Day 4 of 4 Today

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

While snow won’t be heavy or as widespread, there will be strong, gusty winds persisting. This continues the risk of blowing/drifting snow, low visibility, and tough travel conditions. A couple of inches (1-3″) is possible region-wide.

SATURDAY - MONDAY: Our temperatures will continue to drop. We will see lows in the single digits and highs in the teens Saturday. Even colder into Monday. Monday morning, many will drop into the teens below zero with highs in the single digits below zero to near 0.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS - TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY: Arctic air takes over! Dangerous cold and dangerous wind chills expected. Tuesday morning lows in the teens and 20s below zero with highs in the single digits and teens below. Cloudy skies. Wednesday will be colder with snow mainly south. Morning lows Wednesday 20s and 30s below zero with highs teens and 20s below. Thursday still brutally cold. Morning lows in the 20s and 30s below zero with highs in the single digits and teens below. Wind chills will be much much colder...

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FRIDAY: Scattered snow and wind. Blowing/drifting snow. Colder and cloudy. Morning Temp: 24, slowly falling.

SATURDAY: Colder and cloudy. Low: 10. High: 12.

SUNDAY: Colder and cloudy. Low: -4. High: 5.

MONDAY: Again, colder and cloudy. Low: -10. High: -1.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TUESDAY: Arctic cold. Dangerous wind chills. Cloudy. Low: -15. High: -5.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY: Arctic cold. Slight chance of snow. Dangerous wind chills. Breezy. Low: -23. High: -10.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: Arctic cold. Breezy. Dangerous wind chills Low: -21. High: -9.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.