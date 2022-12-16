Contests
Blowing and drifting snow creating slippery roads

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been a busy Friday for Minnesota State Patrol; with blowing and drifting snow, troopers say the roads are slippery.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow reports several crashes and spinouts all over Minnesota. Between 9:30 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 a.m. Friday, troopers responded to 72 crashes, 116 spinouts and 7 jackknifed semis statewide.

Grabow adds that some areas are more prone to drifting, including on and off ramps, intersections and crossovers. He says several vehicles were stuck and blocking traffic on Highway 336, which runs between I-94 and Highway 10 just east of Moorhead.

