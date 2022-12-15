Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

WFPS to have remote-learning day Thursday due to weather

All activities have been cancelled.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thursday Dec. 15 will be a remote learning day for all WFPS learners.

This means that learners will not come to school for classes, but will remain at home and join their classes virtually. Teachers will be expected to work from home and instruction will occur virtually for all learners.

Activities (inclusive of all programs, meetings, trainings, rentals, practices and contests) have been cancelled.

All district facilities are closed, except for the Hulbert Aquatic Center and the West Fargo Sports Arena, which may remain open for outside rental clients only.

YMCA programming at the Early Childhood Center will remain open; all after-school care programs offered by the YMCA in other WFPS school buildings are closed.

These decisions were made based on the potential impacts the forecasted weather conditions would have on the ability to get learners to and from school safely.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travel Alert, VNL
Travel Alert for much of ND
Road Conditions
File Photo
Semi rolls on I-29 after hitting patch of ice
Graphic
UPDATE: Interstate re-opened
Sam Payne, Jr.
Update: Man arrested in Grand Forks SWAT team arrest identified

Latest News

UND to remain closed Thursday, graduate commencement postponed to Friday
The bill passed 264-162 with Republican support and capped off a two-year effort by Congress to...
Congress passes bill to fund police de-escalation training
Danielle John, WF plow driver
Plow drivers in round-the-clock clean-up mode before round two of snow
Plow drivers in round-the-clock clean-up mode before round two of snow
VNL @ 6: Plow drivers in round-the-clock clean-up mode before round two of snow