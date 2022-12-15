Contests
Weather continues to impact flights in and out of the region

By Alix Larsen
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re planning on flying in or out of the region today, make sure you take a look at your flight’s status before heading out into the snow!

Flights are still coming in and out, but there are some not taking the risk. Others are departing later than expected. A Delta flight scheduled to depart from Hector International Airport just before 7 am is now delayed until 2:48 pm. MSP Airport has, so far, cancelled 22 flights and delayed 20 others.

You can check your flight status at different airports in the area using the links below.

Flight Status
Fargo - Hector International Airport
MSP Airport
Bismarck Airport
Grand Forks International Airport

