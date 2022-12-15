Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

US stocks fall as Fed signals it will remain aggressive

The Dow was down nearly 800 points at around noon Eastern Thursday.
The Dow was down nearly 800 points at around noon Eastern Thursday.(Source: NYSE/CNN)
By DAMIAN J. TROISE
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday following the latest signal from the Federal Reserve that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation.

The S&P 500 fell 2.3% as of 12:33 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 772 points, or 2.3%, to 33,194 and the Nasdaq fell 2.8%. The slide erased all the weekly gains for the major indexes.

The Fed raised its short-term interest rate by half a percentage point on Wednesday, its seventh increase this year. Central banks in Europe followed along Thursday, with the European Central BankBank of England and Swiss National Bank each raising their main lending rate by a half-point Thursday. European stocks fell sharply, with Germany’s DAX dropping 3.3%.

Although the Fed is slowing the pace of its rate increases, the central bank signaled it expects rates to be higher over the coming few years than it had previously anticipated. That disappointed investors who hoped recent signs that inflation is easing somewhat would persuade the Fed to take some pressure off the brakes it’s applying to the U.S. economy.

The federal funds rate stands at a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, the highest level in 15 years. Fed policymakers forecast that the central bank’s rate will reach a range of 5% to 5.25% by the end of 2023.

The yield on the two-year Treasury, which closely tracks expectations for Fed moves, rose to 4.24% from 4.21% late Wednesday.

The central bank has been fighting to lower inflation at the same time that pockets of the economy, including employment and consumer spending, remain strong. That has made it more difficult to rein in high prices on everything from food to clothing.

On Thursday, the government reported that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, a sign that the labor market remains strong. The U.S. did report that retail sales fell in November as inflation squeezes wallets. That pullback followed a sharp rise in spending in October.

Like the Fed, central bank officials in Europe said inflation is not yet corralled and that more rate hikes are coming.

“We are in for a long game,” European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said at a news conference.

Markets in Asia slipped. The Asian Development Bank downgraded its forecasts for developing economies in Asia, putting growth for the region at 4.2% this year and 4.6% in 2023. The earlier forecasts had put 2022 growth at 4.3% and 2023′s expansion at 4.9%.

——

Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road Conditions
Parts of I-94 and Highway 52 will be closed until further notice, as weather conditions will...
Parts of I-94 & Highway 52 closed
Sam Payne, Jr.
Update: Man arrested in Grand Forks SWAT team arrest identified
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Two semi trucks a total loss after West Fargo fire

Latest News

December 15, 2022
NDDOT and Highway Patrol dig out stranded vehicles
President Joe Biden spoke as he wrapped up a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit on Thursday.
Biden says he plans to visit sub-Saharan Africa soon
Gluten-free mint Oreos will be sold at most grocery stores come January.
Oreo adds gluten-free mint to flavor lineup
President Joe Biden spoke as he wrapped up a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit on Thursday.
Biden: US 'all in' on Africa
President Joe Biden speaks after touring the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company...
White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests