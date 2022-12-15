UND to remain closed Thursday, graduate commencement postponed to Friday

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of North Dakota will remain closed Thursday, Dec. 15 due to hazardous weather conditions.

Officials are expected to make an announcement on a reopening time on Thursday night. This closure includes the Wellness Center and Memorial Union.

Essential personnel should report to work, as scheduled. If it’s not safe to travel, employees are asked to notify supervisors.

Also, UND is postponing the graduate student commencement ceremony, scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday. It will now be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.

A second undergraduate ceremony, at 4 p.m. Friday, will take place as planned. All winter commencement events take place in the Chester Fritz Auditorium on campus.

If students eligible to graduate are unable to attend due to inclement weather, all ceremonies will be live-streamed at UND.edu and UND’s Facebook page. The names of all graduates will be listed in the commencement program, which will be available to view on the commencement website.

Check the commencement website for updates.

As always, before heading out, keep apprised of weather reports and heed any advisories, watches and warnings. The university will continue to monitor the changing weather situation and update the campus community and public, as necessary.

