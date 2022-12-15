Stutsman County Emergency Management takes a creative approach to getting the word out about storms

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - When dealing with major snow events, like what we’ve been experiencing over the last few days, it can feel like a lot of information can be thrown at you, all at once.

Stutsman County Emergency Management has found a way to keep residents better informed on the details of weather events and with a sense of humor.

“If the National Weather Service can draw a map, why can’t I? What do I have on my computer, Microsoft Paint? Great, you got it, let’s go,” said Andrew Kirking, the Stutsman County Emergency manager.

Kirking put his artistic skill to good use.

He kept residents informed through drawings, that were then shared on social media.

“I’m giving them really bad news, you are going to be snowed into your house for days at a time. Well, let’s break that news a little silly,” Kirking said.

The drawings provided valuable information like how much snow was set to fall in the area and places where people should and shouldn’t be during major snow events.

Thus far, Kirking’s stick figures and other creative drawings have caught a lot of attention.

“Online we are getting engagement and a lot of shares. It seems like a bunch of people are having a lot of fun with it,” said Kirking.

While the images are humourous, he says the bigger goal is keeping residents safe.

“If I can do something to save somebody a headache whether that’s going in a ditch, whether that’s running out of food or medication, said Kirking. “My job is just to make your life easier so you can worry about how the Vikings are going to do this weekend, rather than have to worry about the basics.”

