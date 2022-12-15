Round Two Hitting Now with Heavy Snow & Wind

WINTER STORM TIMELINE - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS

THURSDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

Another Winter Storm Warning will replace Wednesday’s advisory for our entire region as the next round of snow - heavy at times - wraps around and moves back through the region Thursday from east to west. Snow won’t be as wet as previous days, but wind will be quite strong out of the northwest. Winds will gust over 40 mph mainly west of the Red River. This brings about a greater potential for blowing and drifting snow resulting in low visibility. Travel may again be difficult at times - especially west of the Red River out in open areas without buildings or trees to slow down the blowing and drifting snow. Temperatures will fall slightly as we should be in the 20s to low 30s through most of the day. Wintry mix is not expected to be an issue with temperatures below freezing for all.

ADDITIONAL SNOWFALL FROM MID-DAY WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT:

Through the rest of today and by tomorrow night, some areas could still likely pick up several inches worth of accumulation.

Fargo: 5-9″

Grand Forks: 3-6″

Southeastern ND up into Devils Lake: 5-9″, isolated spots 7-12”

Northern MN: 1-4″

Lakes Country MN: 3-6″

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

We have added Friday as an additional First Alert Weather Day. While snow won’t be heavy or as widespread, there will be strong, gusty winds persisting. This continues the risk of blowing/drifting snow, low visibility, and tough travel conditions.

LATE WEEK FORECAST

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: We could even see some of the snow linger into Saturday morning, though any snow during this period would be light and spotty. Our temperatures will continue to drop. We will see lows in the single digits and highs in the teens Saturday. The storm will be behind us completely, and we will really start to feel the colder air behind it! There may be a spotty flake or two on Sunday but overall expect just a mainly cloudy sky. Temperatures Sunday morning will be on either side of zero. Highs remain in the single digits.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: The storm will be behind us completely, and we will really start to feel the colder air behind it! There may be a spotty flake or two on Sunday but overall expect just a mainly cloudy sky. Temperatures Sunday morning will be on either side of zero - though most below. Highs remain in the single digits. Even colder into Monday and Tuesday. Monday morning, many will drop into the teens below zero with highs in the single digits below zero to near 0. Colder Tuesday... morning lows in the teens and 20s below with highs in the single digits and teens below zero. Slight warm up back above zero for many by Wednesday afternoon, but there is a chance for some snow and wind. We have eyes on this next potential snow system.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: Another round of snow. Windy with blowing/drifting snow. Morning Temp: 31, remaining steady or falling.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FRIDAY: Scattered snow and wind. Blowing/drifting snow. Colder and cloudy. Morning Temp: 20, slowly falling.

SATURDAY: Colder and cloudy. Low: 10. High: 12.

SUNDAY: Colder and cloudy. Low: -4. High: 7.

MONDAY: Again, colder and cloudy. Low: -10. High: -4.

TUESDAY: Very cold and cloudy. Low: -19. High: -5.

WEDNESDAY: Slight warm up. Chance of snow. Low: -6. High: 2.

