Public opinion sought for Hector Terminal Renovation and Expansion Project

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Municipal Airport Authority is seeking the public’s feedback to help guide the Hector International Airport’s Terminal Renovation and Expansion Project.

An online visual preference study is scheduled as the last agenda item during the Municipal Airport Authority’s 8 a.m. meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20. A link to the Zoom meeting can be found at fargoairport.com .

This 30-minute visual preference session will feature a presentation of various images, including materials, assemblies, forms, textures, colors, lighting and concepts.

Online participants will be asked to provide input through polls and Zoom’s chat feature.

Architectural and engineering firm Mead & Hunt will conduct the survey on behalf of Hector International Airport. The firm will compile the information attained in the survey and review the feedback with airport administration to establish guiding principles as the team moves forward with the design.

The Terminal Renovation and Expansion Project will amplify the existing terminal to keep up with the growing passenger demand. Construction of the terminal expansion is planned to begin in the spring of 2024 and will take 3-4 years to complete.

Click this link to learn more about the Terminal Expansion Project.

