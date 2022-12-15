Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

POLL: Snow Day or Virtual Learning?

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - School districts are facing tough decisions as a multi-day winter storm continues to bear down on the area.

With weather conditions changing from day-to-today, some districts rural and some more urban, district administration is tasked with making the decision they believe will be best for students and families.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s not just school or no school anymore; improved technology makes virtual learning an additional option to consider.

When facing inclement winter weather, would you prefer your school district to call a snow day and cancel class, or provide virtual learning opportunities. Take the poll and share your thoughts.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road Conditions
Parts of I-94 and Highway 52 will be closed until further notice, as weather conditions will...
Parts of I-94 & Highway 52 closed
Sam Payne, Jr.
Update: Man arrested in Grand Forks SWAT team arrest identified
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Two semi trucks a total loss after West Fargo fire

Latest News

Weather continues to impact flights in and out of the region
Fergus Falls declares snow emergency
Noon News December 15 - Part 1
Noon News December 15 - Part 1
Heavy Snow Affecting Air Travel - December 15
Heavy Snow Affecting Air Travel - December 15