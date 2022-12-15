Plow drivers in round-the-clock clean-up mode before round two of snow

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s full force clean-up for metro plow drivers clearing roads and digging out neighborhoods before round two of the snowstorm hits and after that, a deep freeze.

“This is not the fun snow to work with. It’s great for snowballs and forts, but not for cleaning up!” Danielle John said, a snowplow driver with the City of West Fargo.

It felt like a losing game for John Tuesday night as she tried to keep emergency routes and main roads clear while heavy, wet flakes slammed the metro.

“You’d go down, like I’d go down Vets on the west side and then I’d come back on the east side and it looked like I hadn’t even touched the west side! I’m like, ‘NO!’” John laughed.

While conditions were better Wednesday, they still weren’t great as the slushy snow made clean-up efforts take that much longer.

“The heavier the snow, the harder it is to push. You knock down mailboxes just throwing the snow because it’s like a brick!” John said.

Hitting neighborhoods was the main goal for John and her co-workers Wednesday; It was a job that was sometimes made a bit more difficult with cars parked on the street.

“We try not to bury both sides so it’s easier for them to get out, but obviously we have to clean the road,” she said.

John says, if you feel like your block is always the last one to get dug out, just know plow operators try not to do that.

“There are reasons why we clear things the way we clear them, but we do try to switch it up,” John said.

Through the 12-hour shifts that will likely last the rest of the week, John makes the most of the job. She says she finds joy and satisfaction in watching the dirty slush get kicked to the curb.

“You gotta find joy when you’re out pushing snow for 12 hours! You gotta find what makes you happy and yes! This does!” she laughed.

John is the only female plow driver in the city of West Fargo. She says working with heavy machinery empowers her, and she feels like it’s where she belongs.

“I feel like I was meant to work with heavy machinery,” she smiled.

