NDDOT and Highway Patrol dig out stranded vehicles

NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Department of Transportation crews have been out since the early morning hours on Thursday clearing snow and helping the Highway Patrol dig out stranded vehicles.

They say patience is appreciated as they are working as hard, quickly and safely as possible. The DOT says high winds, additional snow and icy conditions will make it challenging to keep roads clear on Thursday.

Officials remind drivers not to drive around road closed signs; they are closed for the safety of residents and so law enforcement don’t have to risk their lives to save someone who is stranded.

