Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

More than a dozen vehicles involved in I-94 pileup near Moorhead

Multi-vehicle pileup on westbound I-94, east of Moorhead.
Multi-vehicle pileup on westbound I-94, east of Moorhead.(Sgt. Jesse Grabow)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Westbound Interstate-94 is temporarily closed near Moorhead for a multi-vehicle crash.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol says a multi-vehicle pileup is at mile marker 7, which is a few miles east of Moorhead. He says well over a dozen vehicles are involved, many of them semis. No injuries have been reported.

Drivers should follow signed alternate routes. Traffic is being diverted off of I-94 at exit 15, which is the Downer exit.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the road will reopen once the crash has been cleared.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road Conditions
Interstates and Highways close across North Dakota
Sam Payne, Jr.
Update: Man arrested in Grand Forks SWAT team arrest identified
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Two semi trucks a total loss after West Fargo fire

Latest News

5:00 PM Weather December 15
5:00 PM Weather December 15
5:00 PM News December 15 - Part 1
5:00 PM News December 15 - Part 1
MATBUS
All MATBUS services suspended Thursday night
Nicholas Jon Kidwell (previous booking photo from 2015)
Grand Forks man charged with multiple counts of child pornography