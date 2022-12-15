More than a dozen vehicles involved in I-94 pileup near Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Westbound Interstate-94 is temporarily closed near Moorhead for a multi-vehicle crash.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol says a multi-vehicle pileup is at mile marker 7, which is a few miles east of Moorhead. He says well over a dozen vehicles are involved, many of them semis. No injuries have been reported.

Drivers should follow signed alternate routes. Traffic is being diverted off of I-94 at exit 15, which is the Downer exit.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the road will reopen once the crash has been cleared.

