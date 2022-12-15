Contests
How to prepare in case your car gets stranded in the snow

By Crystal kwaw
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Driving conditions across North Dakota remain poor, as some highways that had reopened are closing again.

We spoke with a mechanic in Minot on how to prepare in case your car gets stuck.

Ken Frederick, CEO of Magic City Auto and Truck Repair, said he had one cancellation Thursday because they didn’t want to get stuck on their block.

Frederick said check fluids, engine, a heating system and make sure an oil change is up to date.

He also said there’s some things you should keep in your car in case you find yourself stuck.

“It’s a good thing to have a shovel, warm clothing, a chain, a rope,” said Frederick.

Ropes are used to hook into the back or the front of the car to pull it out.

He also said you should have battery cables handy, in case you get stranded by a dead battery.

