Grand Forks man charged with multiple counts of child pornography

Nicholas Jon Kidwell (previous booking photo from 2015)
Nicholas Jon Kidwell (previous booking photo from 2015)(Grand Forks County Correctional Center)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A warrant is out for the arrest of a Grand Forks man, accused of possessing child pornography.

A warrant was issued for Nicholas Jon Kidwell on December 8, 2022. Court documents show he is charged with five Class C felonies of Possession of Certain Materials Prohibited.

Court documents say the investigation involves the production and possession of child pornography. A search warrant was issued in late June of 2022 and investigators went to Kidwell’s place of employment in Buxton, North Dakota, to seize two cell phones.

During the search of the phones, officers found one video and several images of young females estimated to be between 7-14 years old. Court documents describe explicit and graphic videos and images, including nude girls and adult men in sexual positions or involved in sex acts.

Investigators also note in court documents that they located several chats in which “Nick K” indicates he is molesting juvenile females.

Kidwell is scheduled for an initial court appearance on December 21, 2022.

