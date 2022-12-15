FPS cancels classes for Thursday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Due to the current and projected snow accumulation and its impacts, all Fargo Public Schools (FPS) classes and extra-curricular activities are canceled for Thursday, Dec. 15.

This includes the Early Childhood Special Education pre-school program and Adult Learning Center.

Due to the cancellation, FPS will use the storm make up day built into the school calendar of Friday, May 26. Students and staff will be expected to be in school on May 26.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.