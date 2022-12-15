Contests
FPS cancels classes for Thursday

The district will use May 26 as a storm make up day.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Due to the current and projected snow accumulation and its impacts, all Fargo Public Schools (FPS) classes and extra-curricular activities are canceled for Thursday, Dec. 15.

This includes the Early Childhood Special Education pre-school program and Adult Learning Center.

Due to the cancellation, FPS will use the storm make up day built into the school calendar of Friday, May 26. Students and staff will be expected to be in school on May 26.

