Fergus Falls declares snow emergency

Parking rules are in place.
By Alix Larsen
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FERGUS FALLS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fergus Falls is declaring a snow emergency.

Officials say with the amount of snowfall and deteriorating road conditions, parking rules will go as follows:

  • Starting at 5 pm today, parking will only be allowed on the odd side of the streets. This is determined by the last digit of your address, and it could last up to 24 hours.
  • Tomorrow at 5 pm, parking will be allowed on the even side of the streets.

In summary, park on the odd side of the street on odd dates, and park on the even side of the street on even dates.

This will continue until the snow emergency has ended. That’s anticipated to be 11:59 pm on Dec. 19th, but it may be extended if conditions warrant.

