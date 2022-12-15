Contests
All MATBUS services suspended Thursday night

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Due to deteriorating weather conditions, MATBUS is suspending all services at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 15. The Ground Transportation Center at 502 NP Avenue in Fargo is closed at 4:15 p.m.

All MATBUS services are expected to resume on Friday, December 16 with their normal schedules. MATBUS staff will continue to monitor developing weather conditions.

Any future service changes will be communicated through MATBUS.com, social media platforms, Rider Alerts and local news outlets.

