Two semi trucks a total loss after West Fargo fire

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two semi trucks are a total loss after a fire in West Fargo Tuesday night.

Authorities were called to 714 12th Ave. NW around 10 p.m. for a report of a vehicle fire. When crews arrived on scene, two semi trucks were fully engulfed in flames.

The semi trucks were right next to a building. However, crews were able to quickly knock the fire down and keep the flames from spreading even more.

Investigators are still working to learn what caused the fire. No one was hurt and there’s still no word on how much the damages will cost.

The West Fargo Fire Department was assisted by the West Fargo Police Department and West Fargo Rural Fire Department.

