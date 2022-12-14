SCATTERED SNOW WITH BREAKS TODAY

WINTER STORM TIMELINE - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS

WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

By Wednesday morning, snow will become more scattered. Travel will be difficult to impossible for some this morning. Check road reports on our website and on your VNL weather app before your morning commute. In the southern half of our region, there will be some lulls in the snowfall, allowing time for snow blowing or shoveling and for crews to clear roads. The snow is not completely done, though. We will see snow showers scattered around the region. The southern Valley along the SD border has a chance for some additional wintry mix as temperatures warm just above the freezing mark. Most of our area will likely have a nice break in the snowfall and wintry mix into Wednesday evening before the next round of snow Thursday.

THURSDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

The next round of snow wraps around and moves back through the region Thursday from east to west. However, snow won’t be as wet and heavy as previous days, but wind will be quite strong out of the northwest. This brings about a greater potential for blowing and drifting snow resulting in low visibility. Travel may again be difficult at times - especially out in open areas without buildings or trees to slow down the blowing and drifting snow. Temperatures will fall slightly as we should be in the 20s through most of the day. Wintry mix is not expected to be an issue with temperatures below freezing for all.

Stay tuned to the VNL Weather App, On-Air/Livestream, Online....

LATE WEEK FORECAST

FRIDAY - SATURDAY: The snow will, in fact, continues for some into Friday! However, it will be much less impactful as the system moves off to the east. We will see scattered snow showers throughout the day on Friday. The wind will also continue to be gusty. As a result, we could continue to see blowing snow and travel impacts. As colder air on the back end of the low pressure system swoops in from Canada, we will see much colder temperatures. The temperatures will hold steady in the teens for most Friday. We could even see some of the snow linger into Saturday morning, though any snow during this period would be light and spotty. Our temperatures will continue to drop. We will see lows in the single digits and highs in the teens Saturday.

SUNDAY - TUESDAY: The storm will be behind us completely, and we will really start to feel the colder air behind it! There may be a spotty flake or two on Sunday but overall expect just a mainly cloudy sky. Temperatures Sunday morning will be on either side of zero. Highs remain in the single digits. Even colder into Monday and Tuesday. Monday morning, many will drop into the teens below zero with highs in the single digits below zero to near 0. Colder Tuesday... morning lows in the teens and 20s below with highs in the single digits and teens below zero.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY: Heavy snow lifts north. Lulls in snowfall with scattered snow showers through the afternoon & evening. Windy. High: 34.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: Another round of snow. Windy with blowing/drifting snow. Low: 28. High: 31 and falling quickly.

FRIDAY: Light snow showers. Colder and cloudy. Low: 15. High: 18.

SATURDAY: Colder and cloudy. Low: 7. High: 12.

SUNDAY: Colder and cloudy. Low: 0. High: 7.

MONDAY: Again, colder and cloudy. Low: -10. High: 1.

TUESDAY: Very cold and cloudy. Low: -12. High: -5.

