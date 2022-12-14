Scattered power outages reported throughout Red River Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several homes throughout the Red River Valley are waking up without power following a winter storm.

Some customers with Cass County Electric had no power early in the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 14, but that was restored around 4 a.m.

Multiple viewers are also alerting us to power outages near Cavalier.

A check of the Excel Energy power outage map as of this writing shows a few customers without power just southeast of Glenwood, MN.

If your power is out, you’re urged to contact your power company so they can work on fixing the issue.

