Scattered power outages reported throughout Red River Valley

(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several homes throughout the Red River Valley are waking up without power following a winter storm.

Some customers with Cass County Electric had no power early in the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 14, but that was restored around 4 a.m.

Multiple viewers are also alerting us to power outages near Cavalier.

A check of the Excel Energy power outage map as of this writing shows a few customers without power just southeast of Glenwood, MN.

If your power is out, you’re urged to contact your power company so they can work on fixing the issue.

