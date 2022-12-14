Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Remote learning day for all West Fargo Public Schools

Tomorrow, Wednesday, December 14, will be a remote learning day
West Fargo Public Schools logo
West Fargo Public Schools logo(Valley News Live)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tomorrow, Wednesday, December 14, will be a remote learning day for all WFPS learners. This means that learners will not come to school for classes but will remain at home and join their classes virtually.

Teachers will be expected to work from home and instruction will occur virtually for all learners. Activities (inclusive of all programs, meetings, trainings, rentals, practices, and contests) have been cancelled.

All district facilities are closed, except for the Hulbert Aquatic Center and the West Fargo Sports Arena, which will remain open for outside rental clients only. YMCA programming at the Early Childhood Center will remain open; all after-school care programs offered by the YMCA in other WFPS school buildings are closed. These decisions were made based on the potential impacts the forecasted weather conditions would have on our ability to get learners to and from school safely.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hartavious Ayers
Police: Stranger breaks into Moorhead home with homeowner inside
Travel Alert, VNL
Travel Alert for much of ND
AARON EVENSON
Fargo man faces prostitution and drug charges
Traffic Stop on Interstate-94 on December 12, 2022.
3 arrested on drug-related charges during traffic stop in Fargo
UPDATE: Wahpeton Police responds to critical incident

Latest News

Name a snowplow
City of Ada plows plan to start at 4 a.m. Wednesday
Fufeng moving forward with corn milling plant in Grand Forks
Grand Forks SWAT team aids in arrest
Essentia Health-Casselton Clinic opening delayed due to inclement weather