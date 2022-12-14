Remote learning day for all West Fargo Public Schools

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tomorrow, Wednesday, December 14, will be a remote learning day for all WFPS learners. This means that learners will not come to school for classes but will remain at home and join their classes virtually.

Teachers will be expected to work from home and instruction will occur virtually for all learners. Activities (inclusive of all programs, meetings, trainings, rentals, practices, and contests) have been cancelled.

All district facilities are closed, except for the Hulbert Aquatic Center and the West Fargo Sports Arena, which will remain open for outside rental clients only. YMCA programming at the Early Childhood Center will remain open; all after-school care programs offered by the YMCA in other WFPS school buildings are closed. These decisions were made based on the potential impacts the forecasted weather conditions would have on our ability to get learners to and from school safely.

