Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Parts of I-94 & Highway 52 closed

Parts of I-94 and Highway 52 will be closed until further notice, as weather conditions will...
Parts of I-94 and Highway 52 will be closed until further notice, as weather conditions will worsen in those areas.(MGN)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

N.D. (Valley News Live) - I-94 East and West bound lanes from Dickenson to Jamestown is closed until further notice.

North Dakota Highway Patrol has also closed Highway 52 from Jamestown to Minot as well.

No Travel advisories are widespread as conditions are expected to worsen overnight.

NDHP advises you to not travel in these areas unless it’s absolutely necessary.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travel Alert, VNL
Travel Alert for much of ND
Road Conditions
File Photo
Semi rolls on I-29 after hitting patch of ice
Graphic
UPDATE: Interstate re-opened
File Photo
Fargo and West Fargo Schools cancel after school programming

Latest News

Fargo City Administrator finalists
Four finalists announced for Fargo City Administrator position
New childcare licensing system
ND Health and Human Services launch new child care licensing system
NDSU cutting Equestrian Club Team coach/advisor position
Mendoza
UPDATE: Man sentenced to 27 years for killing two teens in East Grand Forks head-on crash