Parts of I-94 & Highway 52 closed

N.D. (Valley News Live) - I-94 East and West bound lanes from Dickenson to Jamestown is closed until further notice.

North Dakota Highway Patrol has also closed Highway 52 from Jamestown to Minot as well.

No Travel advisories are widespread as conditions are expected to worsen overnight.

NDHP advises you to not travel in these areas unless it’s absolutely necessary.

