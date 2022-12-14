Contests
Paper shredding truck destroyed by fire in East Grand Forks

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A paper shredding truck is a total loss after it started on fire at a business on Wednesday morning.

The East Grand Forks Fire Department responded to Docu Shred at 1029 8th Avenue NE just after 7:00 a.m. for a report of a vehicle fire. When crews arrived, the truck was fully engulfed in fire on the street.

Assistant Fire Chief Paul Hansen says the truck initially started on fire inside the building, but workers removed the truck from the building and tried to empty the shredded paper from the box.

It took fire crews about an hour to put the fire out and no injuries were reported. The fire was ruled accidental and the estimated loss of the truck is $100,000.

