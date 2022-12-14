NDSU cutting Equestrian Club Team coach/advisor position

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - NDSU Equestrian Club Team officials say the university has informed them they are eliminating their team coach and advisor position in budget cuts.

The NDSU Equestrian Club wrote on their Facebook page, “Tara Swanson is an incredible coach, mentor, advisor, lecturer, and person. She has pushed us, helped us, and fought for us every single day in order for us to learn and grow as equestrians, students, and people in general. We realize we are so incredibly lucky to have her, and we will not give up on her, because she has never given up on us.”

They have also formed a petition to try and save the program: https://chng.it/sgWbDMJtCq.

The Equestrian Club says Swanson is an integral part of NDSU’s Equine Science Program, teaching numerous classes, coaching the NDSU Western Equestrian team and is an advisory for the NDSU Horseman’s Association.

“Tara is the heart of the undergraduate Equine Science Program and has been teaching at NDSU for over 16 years. Without Tara’s position, many of the unique and core opportunities within the Equine Science program do not exist. Every program within Equine Science is threatened by this budget cut. Without Tara’s position, the Equine Science program will not survive,” students wrote about Tara in the online petition.

NDSU recently announced they could be facing major budget cuts, caused by a decline in student credit hours. But they hadn’t yet announced any specifics over what could be cut.

