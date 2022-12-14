ND Health and Human Services launch new child care licensing system

BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/NDHHS) - North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) has launched a new online licensing system for child care providers. The modern, online system replaces a manual paper process.

The easy-to-use web-based system allows individuals to conveniently apply to become a licensed or self-declared child care provider, submit renewals, provide required documentation and conduct related business.

“Our goal is to use technology to streamline the licensing process for providers. They can now submit CPR training cards, background checks and other required documents easily online instead of mailing papers and can also track the status of their application,” said Early Childhood Licensing Administrator Carmen Traeholt. “The system also makes it easier for our licensing specialists to manage and monitor their licensing work such as scheduling on-site visits and monitoring the status of corrective action orders.”

In addition, the system adds transparency. Both providers and the public can view licensing status information, including licensing checklists and correction orders, on the portal.

“With the portal, we will have accurate, real-time information on the number and location of licensed child care programs,” Traeholt said.

Child care providers who need to complete an annual license renewal and new applicants, can now log in and use the new provider portal.

To support child care providers, the Early Childhood Section will host an overview training on the new portal on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 6:30-7:30 p.m., CT. Providers can find details about the overview training along with other training resources and information here.. This training will be recorded and available online for convenience.

The HHS Early Childhood Section works to build greater access to quality early childhood experiences, so children ages zero to five from all backgrounds and circumstances, their families, and those who support them have the opportunity to reach their potential. Services include child care licensing, provider coaching and training, quality improvement, the Best in Class school readiness program and family support and education.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.