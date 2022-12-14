Contests
MN State Troopers respond to 12 crashes at once

Rain and snow are expected to continue to fall throughout the week, causing hazardous driving conditions.
By Ashley Brovold and Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
M.N. - Minnesota State Troopers responded to 12 crashes and spinouts at once around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday due to slush-covered and slick roads.

They say they’ve also received multiple reports of jack-knifed semis in the region.

Around 5:15 p.m. the vehicle shown in the picture ran off the road and was in need of a tow on I-94, about five miles east of Moorhead.

Rain and snow are expected to continue to fall throughout the week, causing hazardous driving conditions.

