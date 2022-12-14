MN State Troopers respond to 12 crashes at once
Rain and snow are expected to continue to fall throughout the week, causing hazardous driving conditions.
M.N. - Minnesota State Troopers responded to 12 crashes and spinouts at once around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday due to slush-covered and slick roads.
They say they’ve also received multiple reports of jack-knifed semis in the region.
Around 5:15 p.m. the vehicle shown in the picture ran off the road and was in need of a tow on I-94, about five miles east of Moorhead.
