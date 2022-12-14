Contests
Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney declares snow Emergency

Due to Snowfall and Deteriorating Road Conditions for Wednesday, Dec. 14
The city says the emergency which will take effect at midnight on Friday, November 11th and will remain in effect until all streets have been cleared to their full width.(KVLY)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Due to winter weather conditions, rapidly deteriorating road conditions and forecasted heavy snowfalls, Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney has declared an emergency to enact a closure of all non-emergency City offices for Wednesday, December 14.

Snow plowing services will continue and public safety agencies will be in full operation to protect and serve the residents of Fargo.

Working together, Mayor Mahoney and Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi made this joint decision to protect residents, students and staff members in the community. This declaration will also afford snow removal and maintenance team members the ability to complete their work in removing the dense and substantial snowpack from roads, paths and parking lots.

All Fargo City Hall departments will be closed on Wednesday.  All three Fargo Public Library locations will be closed as well.

Fargo Cass Public Health will be closed on Wednesday; this includes all services, including WIC, clinic services and immunizations.

MATBUS fixed routes and MAT Paratransit will begin services two hours late (8:15 a.m.) on Dec. 14. The Ground Transportation Center (GTC) in Downtown Fargo will be open at 8 a.m.

Residential trash and recycling collection will occur as planned on Wednesday; however, collections may be slightly delayed. The Fargo Sanitary Landfill and Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Facility will both be open.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

