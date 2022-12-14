Contests
Injury crash in Wilkin County

(KVLY)
By Katie Bartnick
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One is hurt following a crash on I-94 in Wilkin County on December 13 around 9 p.m.

43-year-old Dilshod Nazarov of Ohio was driving a semi pulling a trailer when he went of the road and into a ditch, flipping the semi onto its side.

Passenger 43-year-old Jean Michel Isma of New York was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo facing non-life threatening injuries.

Minnesota State Patrol say the snow and ice conditions are believed to be the cause of this crash.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

