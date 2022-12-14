Contests
Holiday Meal Basket delivery postponed until Thursday

Fargo Public Schools Holiday Meal Baskets
Fargo Public Schools Holiday Meal Baskets(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The winter storm has postponed holiday meal basket distribution for families in the Fargo Public School District. The baskets were scheduled to be handed out to families on Wednesday, but they will now get them on Thursday, December 15.

The baskets are for families of elementary, middle, and high school students in Fargo Public Schools before winter break. Donations were made by community organizations, business partners, teams, and individuals. The school district Student Wellness and Family Facilitators determines the recipients based on need.

The distribution will happen from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on December 15. Some families will come to the District Office to pick up their meal baskets, while other baskets will be delivered by staff members.

The baskets include a ham, turkey, or whole chicken; five pounds of potatoes; two cans of corn; a dozen dinner rolls; two packets of brown gravy mix; a pie; whipped topping; a loaf of bread; peanut butter; jelly; and macaroni and cheese.

