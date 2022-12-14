Grand Forks SWAT team aids in arrest

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A person was taken into custody after a search warrant was served at an apartment at 1800 Continental Drive in Grand Forks.

It happened around 5:30 pm Tuesday. The search warrant was obtained in order to allow officers to search a specific apartment for an individual wanted for felony arrest warrants from Cass County. Due to the criminal history of the wanted subject, the Grand Forks Regional SWAT Team was utilized for the search and arrest in order to ensure the safety of all involved. The subject was located and successfully taken into custody without incident.

Police have not provided the name of the person taken into custody.

