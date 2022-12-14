Flying over the holidays? TSA says to be mindful of what you pack

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Millions of Americans are expected to hit the skies this holiday season and officials say traveler numbers will likely hit at or above what was seen pre-COVID.

If this is you, TSA urges travelers to give yourself extra time especially if traveling during the peak days which includes the two days before Christmas, as well as December 30.

“Consider every step of the travel journey. It’s not just the TSA line; Think about parking your car, checking your bag, getting to the gate. You don’t want to be rushed, you don’t want to be stressed.” Jessica Mayle, a spokeswoman with TSA said.

Mayle also urges travelers to be mindful of what you’re packing. She says if you’re planning on bringing presents, don’t wrap them.

“We don’t need to unwrap every present, but if it’s going through the scanner and we see something we have a question about, we might need to unwrap it. Gift bags we recommend; Those are easier for us to peek in and see what the item is,” she said.

She says it’s important not to forget about any food items you may be traveling with to or from grandma’s holiday party, too.

“If you can spill it, spray it, spread it, pump it or pour it that counts as a liquid. So we see spreadable cheeses or peanut butter, things like that. People might not consider them a liquid, but those also need to be under the 3.4 ounces,” Mayle said.

If you have questions on any items you may be traveling with this holiday season, click here.

