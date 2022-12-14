Contests
Essentia Health-Casselton Clinic opening delayed due to inclement weather

Reminder, hospitals do not close because of weather and are available to provide care.
(WILX)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Due to inclement weather, the Essentia Health-Casselton Clinic, located at 5 9th Ave. N. in Casselton, will have a delayed opening of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Patients will be contacted to reschedule their appointment; where applicable, telehealth options remain available.

Also, please note that hospitals do not close because of weather and are available to provide urgent and emergent care 24/7.

