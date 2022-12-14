CLOSED: I-94 from Fargo to Bismarck
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol has closed down both lanes of Interstate-94 until further notice.
Officials urge you to avoid all unnecessary travel and to stay home, and stay safe.
Snow, blowing snow, and reduced visibility are all things contributing to the closure.
Stay with Valley News Live throughout the night for more updates.
Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.