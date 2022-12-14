Contests
City of Ada plows plan to start at 4 a.m. Wednesday

Check our website and Facebook for updates as Public Works continue to watch the weather
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ADA, M.N. (Valley News Live) - According to Ada Police Department, the city plans to start plowing snow at 4:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Check our website and Facebook for updates as Public Works continues to watch the weather. If possible, remove vehicles from the street.

