Winter storm causing flight delays and cancellations

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you are traveling by air this week, be sure to check your flight status before heading to the airport.

Flights from Denver to Fargo and Minneapolis to Fargo for Tuesday afternoon have been canceled. If you’re trying to fly out, United Airlines flights from Fargo to Chicago and Fargo to Denver are also canceled.

Travelers flying between Grand Forks and Minneapolis are also out of luck on Tuesday afternoon with flights canceled on those routes.

You can check your flight status at various airports in the area using the links below.

Helpful Links
Hector International Airport
Grand Forks International Airport
Jamestown Regional Airport
MSP Airport
Bismarck Airport

Winter storm impacting air travel - December 13
Noon News December 13 - Part 1
Noon Weather – December 13
Noon News December 13 - Part 2
