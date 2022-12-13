WF hit and run possibly tied to rash of Kia thefts in metro

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A high-speed joyride in a West Fargo neighborhood over the weekend has one woman urging vigilance as she says that joyride crashed into two of her own vehicles and left behind thousands of dollars worth of damage.

A nearby security camera caught two cars go whizzing down 22nd St. E. early Saturday morning before a loud crash is heard, but what happened was out of the camera’s view.

“I heard this great big, humongous crash and thought, ‘No. It can’t be,’” Carla Hiller said.

After pinballing off of two of Hiller’s SUVs and landing on her front door, Hiller says she watched as at least one person ran from the crashed Kia Soll and into the other car on the street.

“Go! Go! Go! Go! Go!” a man’s voice can be heard yelling on the security camera footage.

“Hopefully they get caught. They’re not in a good spot in their life,” Hiller said.

While West Fargo Police couldn’t talk specifics on the case, Investigations Sgt. Tim Runcorn says agencies across the metro have seen an uptick in thefts and other incidents involving Kias as a new social media trend has taught criminals the cars are easy to steal as they can use USB cords as make-shift keys.

“Unfortunately with these types of models, they made it quite easy for them to access the port to get the vehicle to start,” Sgt. Runcorn said.

Hiller says that seems to be the case in Saturday’s incident.

“The bottom of the steering column was removed,” she said.

Runcorn says a majority of incidents seem to involve ‘the same group of guys,’ but he says several of those cases are still being investigated.

“Majority of them are a joyride. Whether they’re drag racing other people or not, I think it’s the fact they can get into the vehicle, do it fast and then typically they’re not in it to keep the vehicle,” Runcorn said.

Runcorn also says many cases involve cars that were unlocked. He reminds drivers to lock your doors and keep valuables out of sight. He adds, for Kia owners, investing in a steering wheel lock wouldn’t be a bad idea.

“Even if they are able to hot wire the vehicle, they won’t be able to steer it,” he said.

Hiller says the crash did about $8-10,000 worth of damage to her vehicles, but says unfortunately most of the local body shops in town are backed up for three weeks or more.

