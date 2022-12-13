TRANSITITION TO HEAVY SNOW TODAY

WINTER STORM TIMELINE

The Colorado Low is now working its way through the plans from Nebraska to South Dakota. These types of systems usually start with warmer winter weather, temperatures near freezing, and can produce a significant amount of sleet and freezing rain in addition to the wet, heavy snow. Think snow good for building snowmen rather than light, powdery snow. Due to the size of our coverage area and the nature of this storm, impacts are being experienced at different times for different locations in the tri-state area. As a result, a detailed timeline of timing and precipitation types and amounts is necessary and can be found below.

TUESDAY MORNING

Some spots continue to see freezing rain and other types of mixed wintry precipitation this morning as the transition into snow continues into midday. As we move through the mid morning hours, a band of heavy snow will make its way through the southern valley first, pushing northward through the day. Locations in Lakes Country and points to the south and east of there will see a transition from heavy snow to heavy mixed precip to rain further to the southeast.

TUESDAY MIDDAY

The band of heavy snow will continue to progress northward into the Devils Lake Basin, the northern Valley including Grand Forks, and northern Minnesota. Lakes Country will continue to see mixed precipitation, including significant a freezing rain rate which could add up to a couple tenths of an inch by Wednesday. Points south of the heavy band of snow will see snowfall rates taper off a bit at this time.

TUESDAY EVENING

By the early evening, we will see a second, heavier band of snow enter the picture from the south. This band of snow will initially be oriented in a more north-south direction. It will span from roughly Central South Dakota through the James River Basin to Fargo, ND. At this time, there will also be a band of significant freezing rain along the I-94 corridor between Fargo, Nd and the Twin Cities in Minnesota. The freezing rain is likely to create travel issues in this area. The band will transition to a more east-west direction over the next several hours and will span from roughly Bismarck-Mandan along the I-94 corridor to Fargo, ND which would create more difficult travel conditions. The swatch of freezing rain and other wintry mix-type precipitation will move northward into Northern Minnesota.

TUESDAY NIGHT

The system will continue to swirl and throw off heavier bands of snow, much like a hurricane, during the late evening and nighttime hours of Tuesday and into Wednesday. After the evening’s heavy band of snow moves through, most of North Dakota as well as Lakes Country will see moderate snowfall rates punctuated by periods of heavier snow as the smaller, heavy bands pass through. The heaviest of the snow during the overnight hours will be moving through our northern counties in both North Dakota as well as Minnesota.

WEDNESDAY MORNING

By Wednesday morning, the heaviest of the snow will be off to the east in the Arrowhead of Minnesota and in Northern Wisconsin. However, our area will still be experiencing fairly heavy snow in most of the eastern third of the North Dakota. Northern Minnesota will then receive a break in the snow during this period.

WEDNESDAY MIDDAY

Around lunchtime on Wednesday, yet another band of heavier snow will spin off of the low pressure and impact our area. It will be east-west oriented and push across the North Dakota-South Dakota border around noon as the eastern end of the band arcs down toward the Twin Cities. This band will push northward slowly over the course of the afternoon. Due to the slow march of this band, only the southern Valley will be impacted by the evening commute. However, light-to-moderate snow will still continue for much of the eastern third of the state of North Dakota. Northern Minnesota will still remain fairly quiet during this time.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY

TUESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

Tuesday is looking to be the day with the heaviest impacts from this system. However, we will still see very significant impacts through Thursday. On Tuesday, we will see the transition from rain in to snow occur gradually for those in the east, while mostly snow is expected throughout the day for folks in the west. Once the transition in complete, we will see bands of heavy snow move through the Red River Valley coming up from the south. Most locations will see periods of time underneath one, or more, of these bands of heaver snow. These band of heavy snow could see snowfall rates of 1″ per hour or greater. As a result, we are likely to see broad swaths of our area receive 6+ inches of snow. Locally heavier snowfall amounts are more than likely, particularly in east-central North Dakota. We could see locations receive a foot or more over the course of the three days. Location for these heavier amounts remains a bit uncertain. However, there are some models that suggest a heavier band of snow setting up over the I-94 corridor in North Dakota before translating eastward and setting up over the I-94 corridor in Minnesota. If this forecast verifies, we would see even more significant travel impacts than already expected. Temperatures will hover a couple of degrees below freezing for much of the day. The proximity to freezing could make this forecast particularly difficult as the transition between liquid and frozen precipitation depends heavily on the surface temperature.

WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

We could see some of the heavier bands of snow start to move to the east out of our area toward the Arrowhead of Minnesota. Though the heaviest of the snow should be off to the east, we will still experience moderate snowfall rates punctuated by periods of heavier snow. We could also see fairly extended periods of time with no snow falling, though don’t be fooled, the snow will not be finished. As the heavier snow moves out to the east and we are left with more moderate snowfall rates, the snow plows on both sides of the river should be able to catch up a bit during much of the day on Wednesday. Travel is still not recommended during this time. Blowing snow from was has accumulated, as well as what will still be falling at a decent clip, will cause visibility to drop drastically. We could see wind speeds of well over 30 mph during most of Wednesday.

THURSDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

The snow and the wind will continue into Thursday. The snow will be tapering down as we move further into Thursday. However, snow won’t be as wet and heavy as previous days, and wind will be quite strong out of the northwest. This brings about a greater potential for blowing and drifting snow resulting in low visibility. The breaks in the snow that we saw on Wednesday will become more of the norm with periods of snow rather than the other way around. Travel during the morning hours could be dicey, though conditions should improve as we move into the afternoon hours. Though we will still see bands of light-to-moderate snowfall, the long breaks in the snow mean that the plows should be able to get ahead of it at this point. Temperatures will fall slightly as we should be in the 20s through most of the day.

Stay tuned to the VNL Weather App, On-Air/Livestream, Online....

LATE WEEK FORECAST

FRIDAY - SATURDAY: The snow will, in fact, continue into Friday. However, it will be much less impactful as the system moves off to the east. We will see scattered snow showers throughout the day on Friday. The wind will also continue to be strong. As a result, we could continue to see blowing snow and travel impacts. As colder air on the back end of the low pressure system swoops in from Canada, we will see much colder temperatures. The temperatures will hold steady in the teens for most. We could even see some of the snow linger into Saturday morning, though any snow during this period would be light and spotty. Our temperatures will continue to drop. We will see lows in the single digits and teens and highs in the teens and 20s.

SUNDAY: We have yet another chance for snow on Sunday. This chance, however, is looking minimal at best. The downward trend in temperatures is set to continue on Sunday. We will see lows near zero and highs in the single digits and teens.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TUESDAY: Freezing rain, then snow. Bands of heavy snow likely. Windy. High: 33.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY: Snow with bands of heavy snow continues through afternoon. Windy. Low: 29. High: 34.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: Snow continues, though not as heavy. Still windy. Low: 28. High: 31.

FRIDAY: Colder with continuing, but less impactful, snow. Low: 15. High: 18.

SATURDAY: Chance of snow lingering. Colder and cloudy. Low: 7. High: 12.

SUNDAY: Chance of light, spotty snow. Low: 0. High: 7.

MONDAY: Chance of snow. Low: -6. High: 1.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.