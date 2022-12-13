Tow and snow: preparations for winter storm in the valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It only takes a winter storm or two in the midwest to realize one of the most imortant things you can do is prepare.

And while some are preparing by stocking up on groceries or show shovels, others are preparing to ensure that we’re able to get there. And Fargo Public Works says that their staffing is the best it’s been for some time, and that they will be able to work around the clock.

“In the street department, we have one vacancy right now,” said Paul Fiechtner, the services manager at Fargo Public Works. “That’s actually really good compared to previously this year. Staffing in general has been a little tough. Anytime we have a snow event like the one coming here, we’ll have our people work twelve hour shifts. So, we always have someone here, so we can respond to the roads and maintain them as needed.”

However, there are still others we see when things don’t go exactly as planned, and they’re expecting to see some even longer hours.

“In my towing experience I’ve worked 96 hours straight and not stopped,” said Logan Ellingson, a tow truck driver at Aggressive Towing. “I plan to see probably sixteen, eighteen-hour days, for sure, but there’s a possibility of probably not going home and sleeping even.”

So, while others prepare to make our travel possible, we can prepare to make their lives easier, and ours safer.

“Anytime you see our equipment out there, the snowplows, give them plenty of room,” said Fiechtner. “Slow down, back off a little bit, so that they can do their job and get out of the way and get the roads ready for safe travel.”

“If something does happen I hope you have a blanket or some extra food or water with,” said Ellingson. “Worst comes to worst, I guess, we’ll see you on the road.”

